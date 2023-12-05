Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 5, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 5, 2023.

650 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,575 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 73 combat clashes took place.



The russian occupiers carried out 8 missile and 68 air strikes, carried out 87 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike against Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 22 Shahed drones. 14 enemy drones and 1 Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Also, at the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupiers again launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, using the "Shahed-136/131" UAV. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Vyimka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast, and Terni of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, Severny of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repulsed all attacks of the enemy, who tried to restore lost positions in the areas south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on anti-aircraft missile systems, and 7 on the enemy's artillery.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Lines

