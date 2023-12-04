Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 4, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 4, 2023.

649 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,574 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and russian occupiers.



In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 45 air strikes, carried out 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Last night, the russian occupiers launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, using an Kh-59 guided missile and 12 shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 10 drones.



On the night of December 4, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided missile and 21 unmanned aerial vehicles of shahed drones. 18 enemy drones and an Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed.



The following airstrikes took place: Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka of Donetsk Oblast and Krynyka of Kherson Oblast.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Serebryan Forestry area of Luhansk Region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalynovo and Novobakhmutivka, as well as in the Stepovogo, Avdiivka, Severny, and Pervomaisky areas of the Donetsk region.



In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 8 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks by the enemy, who were trying to restore lost positions in the areas south of Robotyny. Also, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Novopokrovka area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 on anti-aircraft missile complexes and 2 on the enemy's ammunition depots.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the enemy's heavy flamethrower volley fire system and the "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.

Russia’s losses in manpower -770 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

