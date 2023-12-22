Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 22, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 22, 2023.

667 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,591 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military personnel, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 71 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine, using 28 shahed drones. 24 drones destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Nevske and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Spirne, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Vesele, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Preobrazhenka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynyk of the Kherson region.



About 130 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near Terni, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The defense forces repelled 22 enemy attacks east of Novokalynovy, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as 13 attacks in the areas of Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks west of Verbove and south of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. Despite the failure, the enemy did not give up the intention to knock our units out of their positions and carried out 12 unsuccessful assaults. He received a decent repulse and retreated with losses. Our defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system.



Units of the missile forces hit 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots and enemy artillery.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,080 occupiers, 9 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 23 BpLA operational-tactical level, 25 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,080 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 22, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: