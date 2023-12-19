Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 19, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 19, 2023.

664 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,589 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

the Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 105 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched one missile and 6 air strikes, carried out 62 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Shahed drones. All were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.



The Ukrainian settlement Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region suffered airstrikes by the Russian occupiers.



More than 140 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka areas of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the occupiers near Makiyivka in the Luhansk region and east of Terni, Spirnyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. In this direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in Avdiivka districts and another 13 attacks near Severny, further south of Tonenko, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy near Novomykhailivka Donetsk, where they repelled 13 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are holding occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, one Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed by air defense forces and means.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of remote mining and 1 artillery piece of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,140 occupiers, 15 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 9 operational-tactical BpLA, 1 cruise missile, 20 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,140 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 19, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: