Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 17, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 17, 2023.

662 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,588 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 89 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 72 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 34 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.



This night the russian occupiers carried out another aerial attack by 7 shahed drones. All enemy drones have been destroyed.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Bologhivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Berestov in the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny, Minkivka, Druzhba, Severnye, New York, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers in the Serebryansk forestry area of the Luhansk region and east of Terni in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The defense forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks in the Nevelsky and Pervomaysky areas of the Donetsk region.



In the Maryinka direction, our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy in Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. Here, 12 attacks were successfully repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 21 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 2 anti-aircraft defense equipment, 13 artillery equipment, 2 warehouses of ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,250 occupiers, 19 tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 4 air defense systems, 40 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 56 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,250 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

