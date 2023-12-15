Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 15, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 15, 2023.

660 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,586 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, use terror tactics, launch missile and air strikes, fire multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 110 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 50 air strikes, carried out 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, Russian terrorists once again attacked Ukraine, using the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and 14 Shahed drones. All drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Sinkivka, Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Terny, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka and Prechistivka of the Donetsk region; Transformation, Zaporizhzhia region; Dar'ivka, Krynky, Prydniprovske, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack east of Terni, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The defense forces successfully repelled 23 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka and another 22 attacks south of Severnoy, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.



In the Marinkay direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region. Here, our defenders successfully repelled 17 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 enemy attacks north of Priyutny, west and northwest of Verbovoy, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, yesterday our defenders destroyed 1 Kh-47M "Kinjal" aeroballistic missile.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post and 2 ammunition depots of the Russian invaders.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,090 occupiers, 14 tanks, 38 armored fighting vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 20 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 missiles, 24 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

