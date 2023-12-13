Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 13, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 13, 2023.

6587 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,583 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile and 13 air strikes, fired 63 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 shahed drones. All drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



This night, Russian terrorists launched another missile attack on Kyiv, using ten S-400 anti-aircraft missiles and Iskander missiles. All missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. The consequences of the attack is clarified.



Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region were hit by the russian airstrikes.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched on the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 51 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalyny, east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, south of Severny, south of Tonenkoy, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 13 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryyutny, west of Verbovoy, and south of Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of missile troops damaged 2 control points, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 warehouses of enemy ammunition.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 850 occupiers, 18 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 10 operational-tactical drones, 12 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

