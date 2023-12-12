Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 12, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 12, 2023.

657 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,582 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 89 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 10 missile and 18 air strikes, carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



In addition, last day, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 15 Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 9 drones.



Ukrainian settlements of Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by russian airstrikes.



More than 90 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and northwestern Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repulsed 8 enemy attacks in the Spirn and Vesely districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and North Donetsk regions. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 42 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, south of Severny, south of Tonenko, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 14 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryutny and west of Novopokrovka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 2 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 ammunition warehouses, 1 command post and 1 artillery piece of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 800 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 12, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: