Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 11, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 11, 2023.

656 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,581 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 98 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian enemy launched 3 missile and 61 air strikes, launched 67 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the Russian occupiers launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, using 18 shahed drones. All 18 enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Also, today the Russian occupiers attack Kyiv with 8 ballistic missile at 4a.m. All missiles have been shot down by the air defense. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.



Russian airstrikes were carried out in: Petropavlivka, Pischane, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region; Tverdohlibove, Makiivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Kolodyazi, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kalinove, Ocheretyne, Novopokrovske, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka areas of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repulsed 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Terni, Vesely, Donetsk region, and Makiivka, Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Defense forces successfully repelled 49 enemy attacks in Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, south of Severnoy and Tonenkoy, Pervomaisky areas of Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 18 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area southeast of Vugledar, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Units of missile troops damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 warehouse of enemy ammunition.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,030 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 11, 2023

