Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 15, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 15, 2023.

538 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,465 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the Russian Federation dealt another blow to Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



During the past day, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using 8 Kalibr missiles and 15 Iranian attack drones "Shahed-136/131" in the Odesa region. As a result of successful combat operations by the forces and means of our air defense, all Kalibr missiles and UAVs were destroyed.



In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 72 air strikes, fired 63 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, a shopping center, a student dormitory, kindergartens, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past 24 hours, more than 15 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Pavlivka and Stepny areas of the Sumy region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Popivka, Gremyach of the Chernihiv region; Atynske, Stepne, Vodolagi of the Sumy region and Ohirtseve, Gatishche, Pletenivka in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Zagryzovo, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements, including Figolivka, Petropavlivka, Orlyanske, Kucherivka, Podoli, and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirnyi in the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements, in particular, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Zakitne, Vyimka, Pereizne, and Fedorivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vasyukivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements, including Oleksandro-Shultine, Stupochki, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area. The settlements of Keramik, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the towns of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka regions of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, Gostre, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Velika Novosilka, Blagodatny, Makarivka, and Urozhany of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, Urozhayne, Levadne, and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Biloghirya, Stepnogrisk, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Olhivka area of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements, including Dniprovske, Berehove, Veletenske, Shiroka Balka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



In order to replenish large-scale losses in manpower, the enemy continues to carry out covert mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the occupying pseudo-power obliged all men at state-owned enterprises to pass a medical examination and register for military service.



The Moscow regime continues the illegal integration of the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its cultural and educational space. In particular, the Russian occupation administration organized the educational process according to the Russian program, opening a school in Bekhteri, Kherson region, where children from the settlements of Obloi, Tendrivske, Zburivka and Novochornomorya were obliged to study. In order to force students to study at school according to the Russian program, parents are threatened with administrative responsibility for skipping the educational process.



In the settlement of Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region, during the filming of a video by Russian propagandists with the participation of a high-ranking Kadyrov, there was a verbal dispute between Kadyrivians and Dagestanis, during which both sides of the conflict opened fire one by one with small arms. During the clash, one of the occupiers was seriously injured, which led to an open confrontation between the units using grenade launchers, grenades and small arms. As a result of the military confrontation, in which the Dagestanis were successful, more than 20 occupiers were killed and 40 wounded on both sides. The commander of the Kadyrov unit was punished by being sent to the front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 1 strike on the command post, 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 3 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Ukrainian defenders also destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter.



During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 artillery means in firing positions and 1 station of the enemy's EW.

russia's losses in manpower - 540 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 15, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines