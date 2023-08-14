Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 14, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 14, 2023.

537 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,464 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the Russian Federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched 2 rockets, 43 airstrikes and about 55 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, among whom are children. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 33 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Galaganivka, Ukrainyske, Gremyach, Novovasylivka of the Chernihiv region; Volfine, Turya of the Sumy region and Ohirtseve, Okip, Budarky in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas southeast of Andriyivka, Luhansk region. Such settlements as Kamianka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestov, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, and Vesely, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Dibrova, and Zvanivka in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in Andriivka and Klishchiivka districts of Donetsk region. Conducted an airstrike in the Klishchiivka area. More than 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Hryhorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Privillia, and New York of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Avdiyivka area. The settlements of Oleksandropil, Stepove, Keramik, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Marinka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, and Antonivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area west of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the regions of Blagodatny and Staromayorskyi. More than 10 settlements, including Vodyane, Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Zolota Niva, Velyka Novosilka, and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area east of Robotiny, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Krasnoye, Charivny, Pyatikhatok districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Gulyaipole, Mali Shcherbaki, Charivne, Lobkovo, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zeleny Hay, Odradokamyanka, and Bilozerka of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Komishany, Novotyaginka, Kozatske, Antonivka, Tokarivka of the Kherson region, the city of Kherson and Ivanivka of the Mykolaiv region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 12 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 6 - on anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Over the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 artillery pieces in firing positions, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 EW station, and 1 enemy air defense device.

russia’s losses in manpower - 530 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

