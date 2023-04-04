Russia – Ukraine war updates as of April 4, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., April 4, 2023.

405 day of the russian large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 3 missile and 21 air strikes, launched 33 attacks from rocket salvo systems.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the enemy will continue to use terror tactics.



The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka directions. Thanks to the coordinated actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the heroism of each soldier, 69 attacks by the occupiers were repelled during the past day. The fiercest battles continue for the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka.



On the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of formations of enemy offensive groups have been detected.



Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.



The russian Federation will continue to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus, its military infrastructure. The training of units of the armed forces of the russian Federation is carried out on Belarusian training grounds.



The presence of enemy units in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions is maintained.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the settlements of Volfine, Zapsillia, and Myropyllya in the Sumy Oblast as well as the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybine, Volokhivka, Rublene, and Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv Oblast.



On the Kupyansk direction, the settlements of Kamianka, Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masyutivka of the Kharkiv Oblast were hit by the russian fire; Krokhmalne of Luhansk Oblast and Terna and Serebryanka of Donetsk Oblast.



On the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova and Serebryansk forestry. Makyivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Vesele, Zvanivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.



On the direction of Bakhmut, the russian occupiers are trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and continues to storm it. He led unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. During the day, units of the defense forces repelled 32 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. Settlements located in the area of the combat clash were affected by enemy shelling, including: Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bogdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Ozaryanivka, Dachne, Oleksandro-Shulgine, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk Oblast.



The enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdyivka and Maryinka directions in the districts of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Avdyivka, Severna, Pervomaiske and Maryinka, he was not successful. At the same time, the enemy shelled the settlements of Avdyivka, Vodyane, Severna, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka, and Pobyeda in the Donetsk oblast.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsky direction. Unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire. He shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Velika Novosilka, and Vremivka in the Donetsk oblast.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, but increased its defense capabilities. He shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhia Oblast as well as Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.



In some localities of the Kahovsky district of the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on the local population. So, on April 2 of this year, people were forbidden to leave their homes and go out. All public places were closed during the day: shopping centers, shops, hospitals, etc. In some villages of the specified district, pensioners continue to suffer from abuse by the invaders. To receive pensions, you have to stand in line, not everyone has enough money and not in full. At the same time, for a certain fee, receiving social benefits becomes more accessible.



Aviation of the defense forces of the past day struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. An enemy reconnaissance UAV was also shot down, and our rocket launchers and gunners hit the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated.

Last, but not the least, during the last day russia's losses in manpower was the following:

russia’s losses in manpower - 530 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

