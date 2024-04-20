Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 20, 2024.

787 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,711 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 102 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 29 missiles and 67 air strikes, fired 67 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the night of April 20, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Region, russia, as well as two Kh-59/Kh- 69 from the Black Sea area.



UA forces destroyed:

Two russian Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were destroyed by means of the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces. Three reconnaissance drones were also destroyed in the southern direction - two "Orlan-10" and one "Supercam".



During the past day, air strikes by the russian occupiers have affected the settlements of Volfine of the Sumy region; Senkovo of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne, Druzhba, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, New York, Yuryivka, Novopokrovske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region and Ivanivka of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lymanskyi direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Tverdohlibove, Kreminna of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, and Torske of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 31 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 23 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 5 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and north-west of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, Russian invaders are trying to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 control point of the Russian occupiers.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 750 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, an air defense system, 1 plane, 30 operational-tactical drones, 13 missiles, 46 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

