Russia – Ukraine war updates as of April 2, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., April 2, 2023.

403 day of the russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the past day, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 30 air strikes, launched more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.



Without the desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically wage war against peaceful citizens. The russian Federation launched another missile attack on civilian objects in the cities of Druzhkivka and Avdiyivka, Donetsk Oblast, using ballistic missiles. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka directions. Over the past 24 hours, thanks to the organized and coordinated actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as the personal courage of each defender, more than 70 enemy attacks in the indicated directions were repelled. Battles for the districts of Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka remain the hottest.



On the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Karpovychi and Bronyva, Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Sydorivka, Starykove, Stukalyvka, Bilopillya and Sosnivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterinarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Oblast.



On the Krupyansk direction, the settlements of Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Synkivka, Kupyansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire.



During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas south of Kreminnaya and Verkhnokamyansk on the Lyman area. Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Kolodyazi, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery fire.



On the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut, trying to take it under complete control, the servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled more than 25 enemy attacks.

Also, during the past day, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bohdanivka and Predtechine settlements. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka, Zalizne, Dilyivka, New York and Druzhkivka of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling.



The enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdyivka and Maryinka directions in the districts of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severna, Vodyane, Pervomaiske and Maryinka of the Donetsk Oblast, was unsuccessful. For the last day, in the vicinity of Maryinka and Avdyivka alone, the servicemen of the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks. At the same time, the enemy shelled Stepove, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Tonenka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Netaylovo, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, and Prechistivka.



On the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire, shelled the settlements of Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk Oblast.



On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions. Fired more than 40 settlements near the battle line. Among them are Olhivske, Poltavka, Sviatopetrivka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyakovlivka of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Khreshchenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Tomarine, Tyaginka, Tokarivka, Pridniprovske of the Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.



The russian occupiers continue to commit looting on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, in the town of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers are transporting illegally cut logs in the southern direction.



In the village of Kozachi Lageri of the Kherson Oblast, after the successful fire damage to the object of the Russian occupying forces, the enemy is actively checking the mobile phones of local residents and illegally searching the homes of Ukrainian citizens.



The russian occupiers continue the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Oblast. In particular, in the settlements of Henichesk and Strilkove, the Russian occupiers are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports of citizens of the russian Federation at checkpoints. During the searches, it is reported that Ukrainian citizens who have not received russian passports will be banned from entering and leaving after crossing the checkpoint for the fourth time. Also, the russian occupying so-called "authority", with the aim of appropriating the real estate of Ukrainian citizens, actively forges documents on the right of ownership of residential premises and recreation centers, by falsifying contracts of sale and donation.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.



Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Orlan-10" type.

Last, but not the least, during the last day russia's losses in manpower was the following:

russia’s losses in manpower -560 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) April 2, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

Tags: