Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 19, 2024.

786 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,710 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 86 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 11 missile and 78 air strikes.

82 attacks from missile systems of salvo fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the russian occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using various types of cruise missiles and attack drones. The details of this attack are as follows:

15 RUSSIAN MISSILE, 14 ATTACK DRONES AND TU-22M3 BOMBER DESTROYED during one night over Ukraine!

On the night of April 19, 2024, the Russian invaders launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack UAVs.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrike: Orlivka, Sumy region; Vovchansk, Strelecha, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Nevsky, Luhansk region; Yampolivka, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netaylove, Selidove, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky, Ivanivka of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the Torsky and Yampolivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 25 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novy, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Pervomayske, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 20 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point, 2 artillery units, 1 EW station, 1 personnel concentration area and 1 enemy ammunition depot.

russia's losses in manpower - 870 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

