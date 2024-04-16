Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 16, 2024.

783 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,707 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, carried out 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



On the night of April 16, 2024, Russian terrorists again attacked the territory of Ukraine from the air, using nine attack drones of the "Shahed" type from the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. All 9 attack drones were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within the borders of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Uhroidy, Vozdvizhenskoe of the Sumy Region; Lukyantsi, Volohivka of the Kharkiv region; New York, Berdychi, Semenivka, Krasnohorivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Orykhiv of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 8 times in the Terni and Torsky districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Novy, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks in the areas of settlements: Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomayske of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of settlements: Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, Vodyane, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 30 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 7 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region, north of Pryutny and southwest of Biloghirya of the Zaporizhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 13 personnel concentration areas, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 1 enemy control point.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 artillery units, 4 personnel concentration areas and 4 control points of enemy drones.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 920 Russian invaders, 9 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, an air defense device, 11 operational-tactical drones and 53 vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 16, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: