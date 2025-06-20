Russia massively attacked Odesa, Kharkiv and their suburbs overnight

Russia massively attacked Odessa, Kharkiv and their suburbs with more than 20 strike drones during the last night.

On the night of June 20, the Russians launched a massive strike on Odessa with Shahed attack drones.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, more than 10 hits were recorded, large-scale fires broke out. A 4-story residential building was completely engulfed in flames. Rescuers rescued 3 people, 6 more were evacuated. During the fire and rescue efforts, structures collapsed on rescuers – 3 firefighters were injured, they are now in stable condition in the hospital.

A 23-story residential building was damaged – the fire spread to the 18th, 19th and 20th floors. 600 people were evacuated. 3 people were rescued from a blocked apartment, including two children. The fires also engulfed 5 more residential buildings and 3 cars.

About 20 people were injured, including two children: girls aged 12 and 17, and three rescuers from the State Emergency Service who arrived at the scene of the attack.

Odesa tonight.



Putin now has the US paralyzed, free to massacre Ukraine's civilian population. pic.twitter.com/9LrPycmYr9 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 20, 2025

Unfortunately, one person was reported dead in Odessa. My condolences to his family and friends.

Odesa last night. Apartment buildings are on fire downtown. pic.twitter.com/o5MtLtpgcO — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 20, 2025

A total of 86 drones were launched over Ukraine that night, most of which were Russian-Iranian Shaheed drones.

Residential buildings, ordinary businesses, civilian infrastructure and cars were burning again.

132 workers and more than 30 pieces of equipment were deployed on the ground.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that during the enemy attack in Odessa, the infrastructure of the railway station was damaged.

“The contact network and the rail-sleeper grid were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Ukrzaliznytsia specialists are already working on eliminating the consequences,” the report says.

According to the company, train traffic is running according to schedule.

The Ministry of Culture reported that cultural heritage sites were damaged due to Russian shelling in Odessa, Chroniclers reports.

According to the ministry, a building built in 1912-1913 and a former brewery from the early 20th century were damaged in the city.

“A monument of architecture and urban planning of local importance, a residential complex at 4 Seminarska Street, suffered significant damage. The building, built in 1912-1913 according to the design of architect Ya.M. Ponomarenko, suffered from a fire caused by a drone strike,” the report says.

According to the ministry, a former brewery on Frantsuzsky Boulevard, built in the early 20th century, was also damaged in the city.

“We are recording all facts of crimes against cultural heritage for further international investigations and accountability of the aggressor,” the message says.

Work is still ongoing in the Kharkiv region.

russian drone strike on Kharkiv residential building tonight. Bastards. pic.twitter.com/4NSVxKmMQL — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 20, 2025

Russia continues its tactics of targeted terror against our people.

And for this tactic in particular, it must receive a strong response that will significantly hit all of Russia and its ability to continue the war.

