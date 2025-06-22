On Sunday, June 22, Russian occupying forces carried out a strike on the training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces. At the time of the attack, training exercises were being conducted with servicemen.

According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and another eleven were injured. This was reported on the official Facebook page of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which noted that “significant personnel losses were avoided.”

“Thanks to the timely implementation of safety measures upon receiving the air raid alert, significant personnel losses were avoided. However, unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. All those affected are receiving the necessary qualified medical care in healthcare facilities,” the statement said.

The Ground Forces also added that a special commission has been established by the command to thoroughly investigate all the circumstances of the incident. Law enforcement agencies are also working at the scene.

The monitoring channel “Nikolaevsky Vanek” reported that the strike hit a training ground in the Mykolaiv region. According to the channel’s author, the Russians conducted the strike with targeting support from a reconnaissance drone.

As of now, three deaths have been confirmed.

Later, the Ground Forces reported three killed and eleven wounded as of 5:30 p.m.

As a reminder, on June 1, Russian forces launched an Iskander missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, 12 servicemen were killed and more than 60 were wounded.

It was emphasized that “no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were taking place,” but an internal investigation was promised, along with punishment for those responsible if the losses were caused by “actions or inaction of officials.”

Following the incident, the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, decided to submit his resignation. He stated that this was a conscious decision, driven by his personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian defenders.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) released striking footage showing the destruction of the occupiers’ fuel tank railcars in the Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders’ freight train was set ablaze on a railway section between Levadne and Molochansk.

Olga Lipych