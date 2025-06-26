Russia is actively redeploying troops from Crimea to the Sumy and Kharkiv regions

According to Flot 17, Russia continues to redeploy a significant number of troops from southern Ukraine to the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

“Once again, we are observing a large convoy moving from Crimea/Kherson through Mariupol to Taganrog/Rostov for further redeployment toward the Sumy/Kharkiv region. This time, there are no self-propelled artillery systems, but there is a large number of personnel. The tactical markings are a circle within a triangle. Similar markings were previously observed in 2023 during movements from Crimea toward Rostov,” he noted.

According to Andriushchenko, camps in the Mariupol–Berdiansk agglomeration have also filled up at the same time.

“The training ground in the village of Babakh-Tarama/Kulikove has become active again. They’re bringing in fresh cannon fodder, expanding the accommodation geography to various resorts. Virtually the entire area from the center of Urzuf (around the market) northeast to the village of Yuriyivka is packed with newly arrived occupiers,” he emphasized.

Russian-occupied Crimea is being used as a major military logistics, transport, and repair hub. It is from there that supply trains are sent to Russian forces in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. Equipment damaged in combat is transported to Crimea for repairs and reuse.