Russia has occupied the villages of Andriivka and Konstantynopil in the Donetsk region

The Russian army has occupied the villages of Andriyivka and Konstantynopil in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts.

The invaders have also advanced near the villages of Alekseyevka and Dniproenergiya in the Donetsk region.

In addition, Russian troops have advanced in the village of Shevchenko in the Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the Russians have attacked Ukrainian positions in the Novopavlivske direction 14 times.

EMPR

