russia and belarus started “joint tactical flight exercises”

According to information, there may be more air raid alarms, especially in the Northern and Western regions as joint fight and tactical training of russian and belarus aviation go on.

From January 16 to February 1, 2023, a joint flight and tactical training of the aviation units of the armed forces of the republic of belarus and the russian federation helds. During the flight-tactical training, all airfields and training grounds of the air force and air defense forces of the armed forces of the Republic of belarus are used.

In is known that at least 8 fighter jets of the russian air force arrived at the "Baranovichi" airfield, among them:

4 Su-34;

4 Su-30.

Besides, 12 helicopters arrived in belarus on January 8.

In the course of training, it is planned to complete a wide range of tasks, in particular:

joint patrolling of the airspace along the state border;

conducting air reconnaissance;

aviation support of troop groups;

tactical airborne landing;

cargo delivery and evacuation of the wounded.

Here how the Baranovychi military airfield

Photo of the Baranovichi airfield on January 17, #Belarus.

Photo of the Baranovichi airfield on January 17, #Belarus.

In the central parking lot (sector D) you can see 8 Su-34, 2 Su-30SM of the russian air force, 1 MiG-29 and 1 Su-30SM of the Belarusians.

Therefore, air raid sirens all over Ukraine may sound more often.

The Belarusian opposition stated that this morning the second stage of

An increase in aviation activity has been registered in Belarus since early morning.

The Belarusian MoD announced the beginning of the second stage of the joint tactical flight exercises of the Belarusian and Russian Armed Forces.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/UxoS146QHE — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) January 19, 2023

