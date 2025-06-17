Operational Update on the combined russian attack on Kyiv as of 2:20 PM, June 17, 2025.

As a result of Russia’s combined use of strike UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, numerous impacts and damages have been recorded across Kyiv.

Solomianskyi District:

A drone strike hit a dormitory (4th–5th floors) , no fire reported.

, reported. A missile hit a 9-story residential building – rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing .

– . A 5-story residential building suffered roof and structural damage .

suffered . A boarding school (lyceum) was damaged.

was damaged. An auto repair shop (STO) sustained damage.

sustained damage. Multiple locations in non-residential zones were hit by air targets and debris from downed objects. Firefighting and containment efforts are ongoing.

Sviatoshynskyi District:

A drone strike on a 12-story building caused the destruction of an elevator shaft and nearby apartment .

on a caused the destruction of an . Damage and fire occurred in a non-residential area.

Darnytskyi District:

A lyceum and kindergarten were damaged.

were damaged. A 20-story residential building sustained damage between floors 10 and 17 .

sustained damage between . Windows were shattered in multiple high-rise buildings.

in multiple high-rise buildings. Railway infrastructure and buildings , including a train , were damaged.

, including a , were damaged. Several locations reported fire damage.

Dnipro District:

A fragment from a downed UAV embedded in a residential building wall.

embedded in a residential building wall. Debris fell at multiple sites, including damage to Ukrzaliznytsia’s contact power lines.

Podilskyi District:

Falling debris from downed targets was recorded at multiple locations. Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage.

Obolonskyi District:

A private car was damaged.

Shevchenkivskyi District:

Windows and vehicles were damaged at several locations.

at several locations. Fires broke out, later extinguished by emergency services.

Overall Impact:

More than 30 locations were affected.

were affected. Numerous vehicles, buildings, and road infrastructure were damaged.

were damaged. Craters and structural damages have been reported.

Emergency Response:

Over 10,000 square meters of fires were localized and extinguished.

of fires were localized and extinguished. Ongoing efforts include debris clearance , roof coverage , and removal of construction rubble .

, , and . Humanitarian aid stations are active in Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi , and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

are active in , and districts. Municipal crews and equipment from less-affected districts have been deployed to assist.

Casualties:

As of 2:00 PM, 114 injured , 68 hospitalized , including 2 children in moderate condition .

, , including . 17 killed, including 4 fatalities identified , with more than 13 additional bodies pending identification.

including , with pending identification. Missing persons are reported following the missile strike on a residential building in Solomianskyi.

Russian Shaheed drones surrounded Kyiv, Kh-101 missile hit a residential building: Ignat revealed details of Russian attack.

As the head of the Air Force Communications Department, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, said, 280 out of 440 UAVs launched by Russians at night, were “Shaheeds”.

“And a huge number of these “Shaheeds” simply surrounded Kyiv from different sides, some flew along the Dnieper riverbed, the rest from the east/west direction, attacking the capital in different areas. Therefore, the terrible consequences that we see today are precisely due to the large number,” Ignat said.

According to him, Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hit a residential building in Kyiv.

Information is being updated.

Three people were rescued from the rubble of a destroyed building in #Kyiv, a Radio Liberty correspondent reports from the scene.

No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/q71iRWp8GD — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 17, 2025

UPDATE as of 14:45 PM: Deaths tall reaised in Kyiv. 5 bodies found under the rubbles in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

EMPR

