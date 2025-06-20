Many injured, damaged businesses and homes: the Russians shelled the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions

11 people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kherson region. This was reported today, June 20, by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to FREEDOM.

According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russian occupiers attacked 34 settlements and the city of Kherson. They deliberately targeted residential areas and social infrastructure with heavy artillery, carried out airstrikes, and launched attack drones. Seventeen private houses, cars, and a bus were damaged.

The Russian army also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. They used artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and FPV drones. The strikes hit the Nikopol district, injuring one person who is now in the hospital in serious condition, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Two industrial enterprises, two educational institutions, and four private houses were also damaged.

Russian occupiers launched 332 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, according to local authorities. The Russians carried out nine airstrikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Novodanylivka. The invaders also used over 200 UAVs of various types. In addition, they conducted 115 artillery strikes on settlements in the region. Seventeen reports were received about damage to private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities.

It should be noted that 14 people were injured as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on Odesa. The city recorded more than 10 UAV strikes, which caused large-scale fires.