Kyiv is burning under massive combined russian missile and drone attack

Kyiv came again under combined russian attack: injured across six districts are known so far.

As of now, there are 15 confirmed casualties resulting from a combined Russian attack on Kyiv and 1 killed U.S. citizen. The enemy is using missiles and strike UAVs, with multiple fires reported across various districts.

Emergency services are actively working at the sites, and the injured are receiving medical assistance.

Solomianskyi District : 5 injured , including one woman in serious condition . Falling debris hit the upper floors of a residential building. Debris also struck an industrial site . The number of injured has now risen to 9 in this district.

: Darnytskyi District : Debris landed in two locations ; a fire broke out at one. Emergency response teams are at the scene.

: Sviatoshynskyi District : One man hospitalized with burn injuries.

: Dniprovskyi District : Debris from a Russian drone hit the wall of a residential building. No injuries or fire reported so far.

: Podilskyi District : Debris fell on open ground . No casualties or damage .

: Obolonskyi District : A vehicle was damaged , but no fire occurred.

:

There are 12 confirmed impact sites across Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dnipro, Podilskyi, and Obolonskyi districts. This information is not final and will be updated as more details emerge.

Residential buildings hit, multiple explosions, people wounded as the result of massive russia’s attack on #Kyiv tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sgvqMM0v — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 17, 2025

Airspace remains dangerous. Enemy aerial targets are still approaching Kyiv.

There are currently 9 victims in Solomyansky district, among them one woman is in serious condition. Medics are working.

Falling debris was recorded on the upper floors of a residential building in Solomyansky district and in two locations in Darnytsky district. A fire was reported in one of them. Emergency services went to the scene.

Falling debris was recorded in Solomyansky district. This time – on the territory of an industrial enterprise.

A man was hospitalized with burns in the Svyatoshynsky district.

The capital is currently under a combined enemy attack. The Russians are using missiles and strike UAVs. Fires in various areas, services are working.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a fragment of russian UAV was recorded hitting the wall of a residential building. No casualties or fires have been recorded so far.

In the Podilskyi district, a fragment of a UAV was recorded falling into an open area. No casualties or damage.

In the Obolonskyi district, damage to a car was recorded, but no fire.

As of now, the consequences of the enemy attack have been recorded at 12 locations in the Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dnipro, Podilskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of the capital. 12 casualties are known.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The injured are receiving assistance.

The danger remains. Targets are being recorded in the airspace of Ukraine on the approaches to Kyiv.

Damage to a kindergarten was recorded in Darnytskyi district. An industrial area was also damaged in Dnipro district. No injuries were reported.

In Podilskyi district, debris fell in open areas in two locations. No injuries.

Medics report 15 injured and one deceased – a US citizen.

In Svyatoshynskyi district, the latest attack damaged a residential building.

#Kyiv under russia’s heavy air strikes. Few residential buildings destroyed, many casualties and people under the rubble pic.twitter.com/X1JJnrm6Jt — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 17, 2025

A residential building and an educational institution were damaged in the attack in Solomyanskyi district.

Emergency services have already left for the scene.

Damage to non-residential buildings was recorded in Darnytskyi district

Fire on the upper floors of a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district.

russian bastards stroke with the missile civilian residential multistory in Kyiv again. pic.twitter.com/zlhg6ojASX — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 17, 2025



Also, medical calls to Dnipro, Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts. Crews are on their way.



There is a victim in Dniprovskyi.



The information is not final and will be supplemented. Follow the updates.

