Kyiv Came Under Massive Russian Attack: Fatalities, Destroyed Buildings, and Metro Station Hit

On the night of June 23, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The enemy used both strike drones and ballistic and cruise missiles. There were casualties, injuries, and destruction.

The Kiyv City Military administration reported that as a result of the attack:

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, which suffered the most that night, an entire entrance to a residential high-rise building was destroyed, killing a dozen of citizens. A search and rescue operation is currently underway. A headquarters has been set up where law enforcement officers are receiving citizens’ appeals;

russian bastards and terrorists attacked #Kyiv with Chinese UAVs and North Korean missiles all night. They were shelling for the purpose of intimidation, as always, at residential buildings.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the whole section to a five-story building was… pic.twitter.com/a7GgkEcAm6 — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 23, 2025

In the Holosiivskyi district, two cars and a business center were damaged;

This is what the business center and nearby damaged facilities in the Solomyanskyi district of #Kyiv currently look like after combined russian massive night air attack.

In the Darnytskyi district, a two-story residential building was damaged. No fire and, previously, no victims;

In the Solomyanskyi district, the consequences of the attack were seen in at least five locations. In particular, the building of a business center opposite the sports and recreation complex of the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute named after Igor Sikorsky. The two-story building of the KPI sports complex houses, in particular, a swimming pool, gymnastics halls, aerobics, etc. A significant number of broken windows;

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, the consequences of the attack at at least four locations. In particular, falling debris on the stadium territory, a fire near a residential building, damage to a non-residential building were recorded. Information about two injured men, 56 and 61 years old, has been confirmed. The infrastructure of the Svyatoshyn metro station was partially damaged and the stop near it was destroyed.

#Kyiv. Svyatoshyno district.

Entrance to the metro.

Mayor @Klitschko:

Currently, we have data on 25 victims. Including 4 children. 8 victims – in Solomyanskyi district, 17 – in Shevchenkivskyi.

Six killed.

Rescue operation continues at the site of the missile strike in… pic.twitter.com/WzARm8UYYa — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 23, 2025

In the Sevchenkivskyi District:

8 deaths are known. Another 31 people were injured, and the figure may increase.

“Currently, we have data on 31 victims. This includes four children. Eight victims are in the Solomyansky district, 17 in Shevchenkivsky. Six of the dead,” said the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko.

Two people may be trapped under rubble in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv.

What is known is that at leat three women and four men died. The youngest victim was a 22-year-old girl.

Kyiv already has 9 killed by Russian missile, including 11-year-old girl!



The death toll in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 9.

Kyiv already has 9 killed by Russian missile, including 11-year-old girl!

The death toll in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district has risen to 9.

The last to be pulled from the rubble so far was a 41-year-old woman, and later her 11-year-old daughter, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's…

