How to understand the current situation at the Ukrainian front?

The former Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar's analysis in the current situation at the Ukrainian front.

The russian enemy aggregated its main offensive forces in the East.

Now the russian occupiers have intensified their actions in all five sectors of the offensive.

I’ll remind you that these are the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka and Avdiivka sectors.

The situation is tense in all the sectors.

Previously, the enemy acted in those sectors with varying intensity, now it has become more active everywhere.

This is the East, but different operational-strategic groupings are responsible for them.

Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut are parts of Khortytsia, led by the commander Syrskyi.

Maryinka and Avdiivka are parts of Tavria, led by the commander Tarnavsky.

The russian enemy does not give up on a goal of reaching Kupiansk. To create conditions for this, it attacks Synkivka and pulls up reserves there. But everything is in vain.

The situation in the Lyman sector is no less difficult. There, the enemy attacks Terny, Zhytlivka and other settlements and also pulls up new forces, mainly to replace the destroyed ones.

The enemy is also advancing in the Bakhmut sector - north and west of Bakhmut.

As before, they use their most prepared units in that sector - paratroopers, special forces.

But our soldiers hold on and do not let the enemy through.

Neither does the enemy stop trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our fighters have been courageously repelling enemy attacks there for over a year.

The same is in the Maryinka sector. The enemy hasn’t been able to advance deep into our territory for over a year.

In various sources, you can find information about lost positions in the east.

But there is no such information in the General Staff reports.

Why?

Because during active hostilities, positions may pass under the control of one or the other side several times a day. Yes, we sometimes temporarily lose some positions, and then regain them. This is the dynamics of hostilities.

But overall, there is no advance of the enemy and no final loss of positions.

In the south, there are fewer enemy attacks. But the fighting is going on there too. Ukrainian soldiers repel attacks and hold defense. In particular, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy does not abandon plans to return the settlements lost during the de-occupation.

As for the left bank of the Kherson region, the situation is complicated.

Ukraine Front Lines

