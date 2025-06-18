Home NEWS WAR NEWS Death Toll from Russian Attack in Kyiv Rises to 26: 21 Bodies Found Under Rubble of Nine-Story Building

In Kyiv, the number of fatalities from the recent Russian attack has increased to 26. Rescue workers have recovered 21 bodies from beneath the rubble of a nine-story residential building.

A Russian missile struck a nine-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. The death toll has risen to 21, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The Russian missile strike on a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district has now claimed the lives of 21 people, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. This raises the total death toll from Russia’s June 17 attack on the capital to 26.

Rescuers have just discovered one more body, bringing the death toll to 21, during debris removal operations.

Emergency services continue their efforts at the scene.

