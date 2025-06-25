As a result of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro, the House of Organ and Chamber Music was damaged

On Tuesday, June 24, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Dnipro. Numerous civilian infrastructure sites were damaged across the city, with 18 people killed and nearly 300 injured. The House of Organ and Chamber Music was also affected.

This was reported to Suspilne Dnipro by Anton Cherneta, the director and artistic director of the institution.

He stated that the blast wave shattered two large and about 40 small stained-glass windows in various parts of the building. However, the main musical instrument — the organ — remained intact.

“This will all be restored. This won’t stop us. The House of Organ and Chamber Music continues its work — we are concluding our concert season this weekend. We are holding the cultural front. We have no right to give up. We will restore, renovate, and carry on. New projects will emerge in this magnificent building,” said Cherneta.

The House of Organ and Chamber Music is a national architectural monument. It is located in the building of the Bryansk (later Mykolaiv) Church, constructed in the neoclassical style with elements of Baroque to mark the 300th anniversary of the reign of the Russian Romanov dynasty in 1913–1915. The architectural project was designed by diocesan architect Heorhii Turovets, and the interior was developed by Yevstafii Kostiantynovych. Artists Viacheslav Danylov and Serhii Isaiev took part in the wall paintings and creation of the stained-glass windows.

In 1929, the church was closed and repurposed as a storage facility. In 1979, the building was added to the list of state-protected architectural monuments.

In 1985, the church was reconstructed and became home to the House of Organ and Chamber Music. A two-manual, 12-ton mechanical organ was installed, featuring 30 registers and 2,074 pipes. Organ music concerts have been held there since April 1987.

During Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the church and the House of Organ and Chamber Music have been damaged for the second time by a Russian attack. On March 11, 2022, fragments from a Russian shell hit the walls and windows of the building.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, including the cities of Dnipro and Samar, 19 people were killed in Dnipro, and the total death toll in the region reached 21. More than 300 residents were injured, and infrastructure, residential buildings, and medical facilities were damaged.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on June 24, 2025, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — targeting Dnipro and Samar. The attack damaged infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities, a dormitory, an administrative building, and vehicles.

Julia Naidenko