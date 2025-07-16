On one of the hottest sectors of the front, a group of Ukrainian infantrymen has been holding a position deep behind enemy lines for an extended period.

One of the soldiers in this group has been continuously on position for 210 days, another for 200 days.

They endure thanks to their iron will, skills, and the extraordinary psycho-physical qualities of their position commander – who has been continuously on site for 170 days. One hundred and seventy days of fighting, leading, monitoring, motivating, persuading, inspiring, surviving. This is no longer just a mission – it’s a true epic.

The position holds only because the soldiers respect their commander and receive effective support from their comrades, company commanders, battalion, brigade, and corps – all doing everything possible to support them. But miracles are impossible – even outstanding commanders cannot push back the enemy if there aren’t enough reinforcements to hold even the flanks.

Around this position, our drone operators, artillerymen, and mortar crews have created a vast graveyard of Russian assault groups over the past months.

Several times, Russian assault troops stormed the position, and each time our heroic infantry destroyed the enemy in close combat.

These soldiers have not been abandoned, and they believe their suffering has not been in vain.

They long ago surpassed all limits of endurance.

They long ago exceeded all possible expectations and appeals.

They have long since earned all the highest honors and distinctions.

They know that extracting them will be extremely difficult and risky — but everything possible must be done to achieve it.

These people must be withdrawn.

But if reinforcements do not arrive for a rescue operation, if the brigade does not receive the necessary replacements, if the command on the ground is not granted the freedom to withdraw – it will be a shameful stain upon the valor of these heroic infantrymen, who are a true embodiment of military duty.

