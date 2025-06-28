Aftermath of the Nighttime Russian Strike on Odesa: Devastating Fires and Human Tragedy

Russian Drone Attack Hits 21‑Storey Residential Building in Odesa.

Last night, the Russian army struck a 21-story apartment building in Odessa. The strike caused a large-scale fire on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors, trapping people in their apartments.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A Russian combat drone struck a 21‑story apartment building last night, igniting a major fire on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors and trapping residents inside.

Rescuers evacuated five people, including a small child.

Two people – a couple – were found dead under the rubble .

At least four adults and two children (ages 7 and 3) were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

On-site responders included psychologists, and an “Unbreakable Point” was set up for displaced residents.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, complicated by repeated air raid alerts.

This tragic incident is part of a wider overnight wave of Russian drone attacks across Odesa, which included multiple explosions and fires in residential areas.

Recently, the National Police of Ukraine informs on updates of russian drone strike at the peaceful city of Odesa. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and the number of wounded increased to nine, including two children aged 3 and 7.

As law enforcement officers noted, residential buildings, an administrative building, other civilian infrastructure and cars were damaged during the attack. All fires that arose as a result of the strikes were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service employees.

EMPR

Tags: