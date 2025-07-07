Where to go in Kyiv this week: exhibitions, theaters, tours

Kyiv won’t let you get bored: top cultural events this week

This week in Kyiv is a true festival of culture. If you’re tired of the usual “home-work-home” routine, here’s a guide to the most exciting events in the capital from July 7 to 13. Museums, theaters, and libraries are preparing something fascinating for everyone. Take your pick: from virtual tours and quests to live performances and creative workshops.

Art and history: must-see exhibitions

Kyiv History Museum

– Until July 20: “Ukrainskyi Avanhard. Evoliutsiia” (Ukrainian Avant-Garde. Evolution) and “Na festyny do Kyieva” (To a Festive Gathering in Kyiv)

– July 13: Collage workshop “Na kolir i smak” (A Matter of Taste and Color)

– Until December 31: One Exhibit Display — Kyiv’s Coffee Traditions

Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora

– July 10 – September 28: Exhibition project “UKRAINKY” (Ukrainian Women)

– Permanent display: Exhibition on Ihor Sikorsky

Museum of the Sixtiers Movement

– Until July 31: Exhibition “Ukrainskyi Donbas shistdesiatnykiv” (Ukrainian Donbas of the Sixtiers)

Museum of Theatrical Art of Ukraine

– July 6–19: Art competition Art Fine Nation inspired by the poetry of Lina Kostenko

– Permanent display: “Les Kurbas. The Man Who Was Theatre”

Theatrical evenings

“Koleso” Theatre

– July 12–13: Several performances — vaudevilles, thrillers, and comedies

– Season finale: Solo performance “Three Men in a Boat…” by Petro Myronov

Puppet Theatre on the Left Bank

– July 9–13: Fairy-tale performances for children — from “Pan Kotskyi” to “Karakuli Karakulia”

Operetta Theatre

– July 9–10: The legendary “Chicago”

– July 13: Festive concert marking the close of the 90th season

Libraries: lectures, clubs, and creativity

Lesya Ukrainka Library

– July 10: The Path to Yourself — self-help techniques

– July 12: Conversational English Speaking Club

Kyiv Youth Library

– July 8: Art therapy for veterans and internally displaced persons (IDPs)

– Until July 25: Book exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian Statehood Day

Pavlo Tychyna Library

– July 7–10: Exhibition “Wherever I Am, I Won’t Forget My Home”

– July 11: Fairy tale therapy and an online meeting with a poet

Outdoor events and tours

Museum of Hetmanship

– July 12: Pottery workshop with Sofiia Verbytska

– July 7: Themed tour “Hetmans of the Ruin Era”

Ivan Honchar Museum

– Every Thursday: Author’s tour on Clothing from the Occupied Territories

– Until August 31: Exhibition “Occupied Heritage” — historical costume reconstructions

Pharmacy Museum

– July 8: Children’s quest-tour “Find the Animal-Based Medicine”

– July 11: Storytelling event about the Bunge family

How not to miss out?

Many events are free or accept charitable donations

Choose what interests you by theme — history, art, theater, technology

Remember safety: in case of an alert, immediately head to the nearest shelter

Kyiv — a city alive with culture

This week in Kyiv is rich with inspiration, new knowledge, and emotions. Discover contemporary art, immerse yourself in the theatrical atmosphere, or feel connected to the past through museum artifacts. Stay at the heart of the capital’s cultural life!

Sergiy Ponomaryov