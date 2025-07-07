Where to go in Kyiv this week: exhibitions, theaters, tours

Kyiv won’t let you get bored: top cultural events this week
This week in Kyiv is a true festival of culture. If you’re tired of the usual “home-work-home” routine, here’s a guide to the most exciting events in the capital from July 7 to 13. Museums, theaters, and libraries are preparing something fascinating for everyone. Take your pick: from virtual tours and quests to live performances and creative workshops.
Art and history: must-see exhibitions
Kyiv History Museum
– Until July 20: “Ukrainskyi Avanhard. Evoliutsiia” (Ukrainian Avant-Garde. Evolution) and “Na festyny do Kyieva” (To a Festive Gathering in Kyiv)
– July 13: Collage workshop “Na kolir i smak” (A Matter of Taste and Color)
– Until December 31: One Exhibit Display — Kyiv’s Coffee Traditions
Museum of the Ukrainian Diaspora
– July 10 – September 28: Exhibition project “UKRAINKY” (Ukrainian Women)
– Permanent display: Exhibition on Ihor Sikorsky
Museum of the Sixtiers Movement
– Until July 31: Exhibition “Ukrainskyi Donbas shistdesiatnykiv” (Ukrainian Donbas of the Sixtiers)
Museum of Theatrical Art of Ukraine
– July 6–19: Art competition Art Fine Nation inspired by the poetry of Lina Kostenko
– Permanent display: “Les Kurbas. The Man Who Was Theatre”
Theatrical evenings
“Koleso” Theatre
– July 12–13: Several performances — vaudevilles, thrillers, and comedies
– Season finale: Solo performance “Three Men in a Boat…” by Petro Myronov
Puppet Theatre on the Left Bank
– July 9–13: Fairy-tale performances for children — from “Pan Kotskyi” to “Karakuli Karakulia”
Operetta Theatre
– July 9–10: The legendary “Chicago”
– July 13: Festive concert marking the close of the 90th season
Libraries: lectures, clubs, and creativity
Lesya Ukrainka Library
– July 10: The Path to Yourself — self-help techniques
– July 12: Conversational English Speaking Club
Kyiv Youth Library
– July 8: Art therapy for veterans and internally displaced persons (IDPs)
– Until July 25: Book exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian Statehood Day
Pavlo Tychyna Library
– July 7–10: Exhibition “Wherever I Am, I Won’t Forget My Home”
– July 11: Fairy tale therapy and an online meeting with a poet
Outdoor events and tours
Museum of Hetmanship
– July 12: Pottery workshop with Sofiia Verbytska
– July 7: Themed tour “Hetmans of the Ruin Era”
Ivan Honchar Museum
– Every Thursday: Author’s tour on Clothing from the Occupied Territories
– Until August 31: Exhibition “Occupied Heritage” — historical costume reconstructions
Pharmacy Museum
– July 8: Children’s quest-tour “Find the Animal-Based Medicine”
– July 11: Storytelling event about the Bunge family
How not to miss out?
Many events are free or accept charitable donations
Choose what interests you by theme — history, art, theater, technology
Remember safety: in case of an alert, immediately head to the nearest shelter
Kyiv — a city alive with culture
This week in Kyiv is rich with inspiration, new knowledge, and emotions. Discover contemporary art, immerse yourself in the theatrical atmosphere, or feel connected to the past through museum artifacts. Stay at the heart of the capital’s cultural life!